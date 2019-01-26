हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt reunite at Mukesh Bhatt's daughter's wedding reception, share a hug

The 'Dear Zindagi' actors are posing in real this time, at Alia's cousin Sakshi Bhatt's wedding reception.

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt reunite at Mukesh Bhatt&#039;s daughter&#039;s wedding reception, share a hug
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt got married to his beau Mazahir in a private wedding ceremony on Friday in Mumbai. And her wedding reception was a star-studded bash. The reception was attended by several A-list celebs including Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa among others. 

Sakshi's cousin and noted filmmaker Pooja Bhatt shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram account. And there was one picture that caught our attention.

In the photo shared by Pooja, her sister Alia Bhatt and King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan are seen hugging each other tightly, giving us a 'Dear Zindagi' feel. 

Both Shah Rukh and Alia looked extremely happy to see each other at the bash and the moment was captured and shared by Pooja Bhatt. 

Take a look at the photo:

She also shared a 'third generation' pic writing, "Three generations... one constant!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Three generations... one constant! _ #aboutlastnight #oneforthearchives

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is all set to begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'. He also has another film, titled 'Salute' in his kitty, which is a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. Alia, on the other hand, is all set to be seen next in 'Gully Boy'. 

The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Kalki Koechlin. 

Shah Rukh KhanAlia BhattDear ZindagiShah Rukh Khan AliaHrithik Roshan
