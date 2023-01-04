Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's adrenaline-pumping Pathaan trailer to drop on Jan 10!

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of YRF's Pathaan is set to be unveiled on January 10, 2023. The news is surely going to set fans and audiences into a frenzy as people have been clamouring for Pathaan’s trailer ever since Yash Raj Films’s released the teaser of the edge-of-the-seat visual extravaganza.

A trade source reveals, “Mark the date. Pathaan’s trailer is being released on Jan 10! The teaser sent the internet into a tizzy. So, expect the trailer to cause a meltdown! The visually stunning trailer is a feast for big-scale action entertainer lovers. It has stunning action set pieces that will wow you when you see the trailer. Pathaan is a true blue theatrical event film and the trailer will justify that status.”

The source adds, “YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks to the film’s release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer. They have done the needful. Pathaan has become the hottest film in a long, long time and it’s because of a clear strategy to delay the trailer so that there is frenzy around Pathaan.”

Pathaan is being touted as India’s biggest-ever action spectacle that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

SRK and Deepika, the lead pair of Pathaan, is one of the biggest on-screen pairs in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.