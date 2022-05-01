New Delhi: Bollywood’s favourite on-screen couple - Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are said to once again titillate the audience with their chemistry as they gear up to share screen space for Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Karan has requested SRK and Kajol to make a special appearance in his upcoming film. The report also states that despite his hectic schedule, King Khan has agreed to shoot for Karan.

“Shah Rukh and Kajol might make a special appearance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles,” quotes Bollywood Life.

It further adds, “Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself.”

Shah Rukh had previously made a special appearance in Karan’s last directorial ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ as Aishwarya Rai character’s ex-husband Tahil Taliyar Khan.

Karan had also earlier announced the release date of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ as February 10th 2023.

Karan’s long poetic post read, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023”.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the romantic drama will also star veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.