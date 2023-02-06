Shah Rukh Khan Calls Deepika Padukone’s Action Scene as the ‘Sexiest Fight Scene’ in 'Pathaan'

New Delhi: ‘Pathaan’, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is an unstoppable force at the box office and one of the fastest to touch the 700-crore milestone globally. Fans can't get enough of Deepika Padukone's ‘Besharam Rang’ and the fast-paced action in Shah Rukh Khan's triumphant comeback to the big screen.

The onscreen pair has fast become Bollywood's golden couple and after the success of ‘Om Shanti Om’, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, have made history yet again with ‘Pathaan’, the most successful Bollywood film post pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have always created magic every time they have come together on screen and the superstar even crooned ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ to Deepika on stage when celebrating the success of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan aka ‘Pathaan’ also credited the industry’s bonafide queen for the ‘sexiest fight scene’ in the film. Speaking about the beauty, grace and impact she made in her action sequences, joked Shah Rukh Khan, “Many people have seen it and voh trailer mein bhi hai, ek admi se lipatkar, ghoomakar, usko neeche girake, uspe chadkar usko maarti hai...mere saath aisa karle...itna pyaar hai uske andar...I'm toh jealous of that guy ki yaar itne kareeb se itni khoobsurati aur uske upper baitkar...main bolta 'aur maar aur maar' (Many people have seen it already and it’s also in the trailer where Deepika Padukone in the action scene, jumps onto someone, flips him, drops him to the floor and hits him, I wish she did that with me. I’m jealous of that guy for being so close to someone so beautiful. If it were me, I would have said "hit me more, hit me more…(laughs)..)” Adding with impact, “If I may say so, I think it’s one of the sexiest action scenes that I have seen.”