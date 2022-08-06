Shah Rukh Khan enjoys his day off with Alia Bhatt starrer 'Darlings'

New Delhi: Like many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also loves to "Netflix and chill" during his free time.

After shooting for `Dunki` in London for a while, SRK, who recently came back to Mumbai, took a day off from work on Friday and decided to pamper himself by watching Alia Bhatt`s film `Darlings`.

"Been working the last few days non stop....so needed to indulge in my favourite past time....`the love of my own person` & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just `mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj," he tweeted.

Helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy centered around the marriage of Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. The story is a powerful take on domestic abuse and revolves around Alia Bhatt`s retaliation after facing abuse at the hands of her husband Humza.

Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew are also a part of the film, which was released on Netflix on Friday. `Darlings`, which is co-produced by Alia under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan`s Red Chillies, has been receiving rave reviews.

Ahead of the release of `Darlings`, SRK had shared how anxious he is about the film.

In a tweet, he had written, "Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions' first film with me...that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings."

Responding to the tweet, Alia said, "And you are my eternal favourite actor/person/producer ever! Thank you for doing this with me ... and post the release we can both get a manicure and pedicure since all the nails will be bitten haha! Love you the most."

For the unversed, Alia and SRK share a cordial relationship ever since the two starred together in `Dear Zindagi`, which was released in 2016.

Shah Rukh played the role of a psychiatrist called Dr. Jehangir Khan. While treating Alia Bhatt in the film, Shah Rukh`s character gave important life lessons to the audience with his powerful dialogues. The film emerged as a hit at the box office.