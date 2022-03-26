Shah Rukh Khan looks smoking HOT in shirtless avatar, flaunts his 8-pack abs in first 'Pathaan' look: DO NOT MISS

NEW DELHI: The temperature on the internet is soaring, all thanks to Bollywood King and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is currently in Spain shooting for some high-octane action sequence for his upcoming film 'Pathaan' and several photos from the sets have leaked and gone viral on the web. However, on Saturday (March 26), Shah Rukh left his fans surprised beynod imagination when he dropped his chiselled look from his upcoming actioner on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen in his shirtless avatar, flaunting his eight-pack abs, and rocking a new hairdo, looking extremely HOT! SRK posted his first-ever official look from 'Pathaan' after several leaked photos and much delay.

Sharing the picture-perfect click on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….(You can stop Shah Rukh but how will you stop Pathaan… I will make abs and apps, both)". The caption is in response to speculations about Shah Rukh launching an OTT app.

Immediately after Shah Rukh Khan shared the photo on his Instagram account, his wife and film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan also dropped the same photo, with the caption reading, "Loving the Pathaan vibe." As expected, his fans flooded their comment section with praises.

Earlier this month, several photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's from the sets of 'Pathaan' had found its way to the internet. The photo showed the 'Badshah' star flaunting his long hair look, whereas Deepika was seen flaunting her toned figure in sexy bikini looks.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh unveiled Pathaan's release date announcement video. The video also featured his co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan marks SRK’s return to the big screen after five years. The superstar had captioned his post, "I know it's late But remember the date Pathaan time starts nowSee you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic)."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

