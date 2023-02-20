topStoriesenglish2575386
Shah Rukh Khan Reveals why his Next is Called 'Jawan' and it is Hilarious, Read on

On Monday, SRK treated his fans with a question-and-answer session. A user said that an FIR should be filed against the star for saying that he is 57-years-old. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 05:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • After his action entertainer 'Pathaan' turned out to be a blockbuster, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next 'Jawan'.
  • He gave a hilarious reason behind the title of his upcoming movie, directed by Atlee.

New Delhi: After his action entertainer 'Pathaan' turned out to be a blockbuster, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next 'Jawan'. He gave a hilarious reason behind the title of his upcoming movie, directed by Atlee.

On Monday, SRK treated his fans with a question-and-answer session. A user said that an FIR should be filed against the star for saying that he is 57-years-old. The fan also shared a picture of the actor flaunting his well-chiseled body.

To which, SRK replied: "Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that's why, even my next film is called Jawan."

A fan asked him about his book, he replied: "Not yet but after I finish final shoot of Jawan and Dunki I will get back to it."

A netizen wanted the key to a happy married life from the superstar.

"Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love," said Shah Rukh.

One asked about what keeps him occupied when he does "absolutely doing."

"Yes, I spend a lot of time doing nothing...it clears the mind for things that I need to do later. "Jo kuch nah karte woh kamaal karte hain."

