Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Badla'—See inside

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will once again be seen sharing the screen space with 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu in 'Badla'. The thriller is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and is releasing on March 8—International Women's Day.

The film is backed by Red Chillies Production and therefore, the superstar is leaving no stones unturned to promote this venture. He took to his social media handle and shared the brand new poster of 'Badla'.

Check it out here: “Jo dikhe woh sach ho aur jo na dikhe woh jhooth, yeh har baar zaroori nahi. #Badla8March

@amitabhbachchan @taapsee #sujoyghosh @redchilliesent #AzureEntertainment.”

It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Big B and Taapsee's last film together 'Pink' was widely appreciated by the masses and classes alike.