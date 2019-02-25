हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Badla'—See inside

The thriller is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and is releasing on March 8—International Women's Day.

Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer &#039;Badla&#039;—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will once again be seen sharing the screen space with 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu in 'Badla'. The thriller is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and is releasing on March 8—International Women's Day.

The film is backed by Red Chillies Production and therefore, the superstar is leaving no stones unturned to promote this venture. He took to his social media handle and shared the brand new poster of 'Badla'.

Check it out here: “Jo dikhe woh sach ho aur jo na dikhe woh jhooth, yeh har baar zaroori nahi. #Badla8March

@amitabhbachchan @taapsee #sujoyghosh @redchilliesent #AzureEntertainment.”

It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Big B and Taapsee's last film together 'Pink' was widely appreciated by the masses and classes alike.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanAmitabh BachchanBadlaBadla moviebadla postersTaapsee Pannu
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake will release on this date

Must Watch

PT2M53S

5W1H: Attempts to scrap Article 35A aimed at bringing about Demographic Changes in J&K

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close