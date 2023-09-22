New Delhi: The forever-charmer Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of the latest film 'Jawan'. Recently, superstar interacted with his fans on social media. In his #AskSRK session, the 'Jawan' actor answered questions posed by the fans.

One of the fans asked about his son's reaction on the blockbuster movie. Taking to twitter, a fan said, 'Abram ne #Jawan dhek ke kya kaha #AskSRK @iamsrk'. Replying to this, SRK said, 'Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking." In his quirky way, Shah Rukh continued, "He loved the fight with the Big guy….he loved it in the climax. #Jawan".

Another user asked the ‘Chak De India’ actor which of his characters Vikram and Aazad he loved the most in ‘Jawan’? SRK responded, “Arre how to choose. I loved the fact that they both hug warmly even when they do to each other and kiss when they hug. #Jawan.” Meanwhile, talking about ‘Jawan’, the film received massive responses from the audience and has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 7.25 crores which took the film’s total India collection to Rs 473.44 crores. Helmed by Atlee, the film also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”