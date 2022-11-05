Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' lands in trouble, complaint filed against makers for plagiarism!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is working on Tamil director Atlee's first Bollywood film 'Jawan' and fans cannot wait for it. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani. It also features Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Most-awaited film 'Jawan' will hit the big screens in June next year. But, the film landed in trouble whilst the shooting continues. A complaint has been filed with the Tamil Film Producers Council, accusing the makers of plagiarism. According to News18, it has been reported that the story of 'Jawan' is similar to that of Vijayakanth's 'Perarasu', released in 1990.

Manickam Narayanan provided financial support to the company after Kaja Mydeen passed away, he owns the rights to the film. He has recently filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council, alleging that Atlee has copied Jawan's story from Perarasu, the rights of which belong to him.

The executive body of the council is expected to hold a hearing on the complaint on November 9.

Earlier, when the first teaser of Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan with bandages on his face was released, it drew comparisons with the 1990 superhero Hollywood movie Darkman, starring Liam Neeson.