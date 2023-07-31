Jawan’s First Song Out: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Treat To Watch In Zinda Banda

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is perhaps the one of the most anticipated films of this year. Starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, the Atlee directorial has been creating a buzz since its prevue was released on July 10. Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s different looks or his dance on the classic track, Beqarar Karke, the hype around the project is just growing by the day. To increase the excitement around the film, the makers have released the first song of Jawan — Zinda Banda. The song is likely to become every SRK fan’s anthem for the next few months.

Zinda Banda from Jawan

Zinda Banda is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. The video features Shah Rukh Khan in a completely massy avatar. The Pathaan star is all energy and charm as he shakes a leg with a group of women dancers in the video.



The track also features Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani grooving with Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch Zinda Banda from Jawan here:

How fans reacted to Jawan’s first song

Fans were stunned by Shah Rukh Khan’s energy in Zinda Banda.

“Liked the choreography of the song a lot. Female backup dancers dancing with the hero. It’s a completely new concept And hats off to SRK sir's energy,” a fan wrote.

“His energy level at the age of 57 is unmatchable!! Amazing!!!” a comment read.

Another user said, “The whole theatre is going to dance to this mass song.”

“Anirudh's music and Shah Rukh's swag are things you can't ignore it…Literally GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED,” one other user remarked.

“Never doubt Anirudh music, pure masterclass with SRK dance ! Pure goosebumps,” an account commented.

About Jawan

Jawan is set to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will be Shah Rukh Khan’s first film after his blockbuster Pathaan. Jawan also features SRK’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Atlee and Nayanthara for a venture.

Here’s the Jawan prevue:

Welcome to the world of JAWAN! #JawanPrevue Out Now - https://t.co/pDG5AIoD12#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside actress Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.