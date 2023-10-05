trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671366
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JAWAN

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Becomes First Film To Cross USD 16 Million At Box Office In UAE

YRF's film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is spreading its magic in the UAE market. The film has become the first film to cross the whooping collection of USD 16 Million and has made it the #1 Indian film in the Middle East.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 08:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Becomes First Film To Cross USD 16 Million At Box Office In UAE

New Delhi: It's almost a month since Shah Rukh Khan's action-entertainer 'Jawan' has been released but its craze among the audience doesn't seem to settle down at any cost. One after the other, the film is creating new records at the Box Office not just in India but also across the world. Having set its strong feet in different parts of the world, 'Jawan' has now made a distinctive mark in the UAE market as well, as the film has emerged as the #1 Indian film in the Middle East with its phenomenal collection figures. 

Talking about the same, Nelson D'Souza, Vice President International Distribution, said, 'Jawan' has been received exceptionally well in international markets and continues to perform exceptionally well, becoming the first Indian film to cross USD 16 Million in the Middle East and emerging as the #1 Indian Film while raking in an outstanding 44.43 million in overseas till date. There is nothing quite like this we have seen before and we are now looking forward to even more exciting times ahead with Dunki! - Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

'Jawan' is spreading its magic in the UAE market. The film has become the first film to cross the whooping collection of USD 16 Million and has made it the #1 Indian film in the Middle East. Well, among many, this is indeed yet another example of its success and the unprecedented love that the film is receiving from the audience. Well, as we see, Jawan is constantly on the rise, it would be interesting to see how the film will create more records in the future. 

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train