New Delhi: Since day one, Jawan has kept its strong feet in the theaters. From action, drama, and comedy to an enthralling visual spectacle, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has indeed come as the biggest release of this year. The film is about to complete a month-long journey but its madness doesn't seem to settle down as the film booked its magnificent triumph by surpassing all the big Hindi releases of the year on Rotten Tomatoes critic's score of 2023 and became the first film to surpass 90% level.

On Rotten Tomatoes critic's score of 2023, Jawan scored the highest at 91% with an 88% audience score. This indeed shows that the film is still engaging the audience and their interest is still rising at a fever pitch. The list of films and their scores that have been surpassed by Jawan are - Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kii Kahaani at 88%, Pathaan at 83%, OMG 2 at 75%, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at 33%, The Kerala Story at 20% and Gadar 2 at 17%.

‘Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.