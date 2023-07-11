Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Shatters Records, Gets 112 Mn Views In 24 Hrs Across All Platforms
Jawan Prevue: Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation and will release on September 7, 2023.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The pre-release video of Jawan effortlessly surpassed all previous records held by teasers and trailers in the Indian film industry in terms of 24-hour view counts. With 112m views across all platforms, the video's immense traction has shattered the existing benchmarks, establishing a new pinnacle for the Indian film industry.
Jawan's Prevue reigns supreme as the most-watched video in the first 24 hours, a testament to SRK’s widespread popularity, the universal appeal of the film and the rising anticipation surrounding the film's release.
The record-breaking views for Jawan signify the power of engaging storytelling and effective marketing in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape.
The video has surpassed all expectations and left a significant mark on the Indian digital landscape. The overwhelming response to the video reflects the massive fan base that the film has garnered even before its theatrical release.
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
Live Tv