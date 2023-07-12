Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet, Actor Thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Team Members

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has recently left the nation berserk with the exhilarating Prevue of his highly-anticipated film 'Jawan'. Well studded with high-octane action sequences, Shah Rukh Khan's invincible charm, and a plethora of emotions, the prevue has set social media on fire with fans dropping their love and excitement after watching the extraordinary world of 'Jawan'.

Well, it's not just the fans who were expressing their love and well wishes to the star, but SRKs co-stars and team members in this action-thriller, director Atlee, co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra, pan-India dance director Shobi Paulraj, actor Yogi Babu, Editor Ruben and co-producer Gaurav Verma also took to their social media while expressing their gratitude for being a part of this mega project. Having seen this, King Khan himself came to express his love to the team and replied to everyone.

Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all. https://t.co/MkfColhgd5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba! https://t.co/b346h1zjrt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Thank u my 'Guthi' too much fun having u on this journey. You are so good in the film! Love u https://t.co/OwzeTPKtzr July 11, 2023

Thank u Yogi sir. It was sooo fun to work with you again. https://t.co/B7T5A0QOcN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Thank u @AntonyLRuben for all the cuts and chops!! My love to u_and now you can get a hair cut and catch up on some sleep. https://t.co/FcPjkdMqLf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Well done my man. You and your team have gone beyond the call of films with this one. All the best to all of us. https://t.co/EAeVnm6jOq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.