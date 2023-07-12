trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634404
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet, Actor Thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Team Members

Directed by Atlee, Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will release in theatres on September 7, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has recently left the nation berserk with the exhilarating Prevue of his highly-anticipated film 'Jawan'. Well studded with high-octane action sequences, Shah Rukh Khan's invincible charm, and a plethora of emotions, the prevue has set social media on fire with fans dropping their love and excitement after watching the extraordinary world of 'Jawan'. 

Well, it's not just the fans who were expressing their love and well wishes to the star, but SRKs co-stars and team members in this action-thriller, director Atlee, co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra, pan-India dance director Shobi Paulraj, actor Yogi Babu, Editor Ruben and co-producer Gaurav Verma also took to their social media while expressing their gratitude for being a part of this mega project. Having seen this, King Khan himself came to express his love to the team and replied to everyone.


'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

 

