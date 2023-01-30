Shah Rukh Khan's Specially-Abled fan travels on Friend's Back from Bihar to West Bengal to watch Pathaan

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' is ruling over the box office not just in India but also globally. The film has been breaking many past records and is receiving immense love from the fans. Now, a video of SRK's physically disabled fan visiting the theatres to watch his favorite actor is surfacing all over social media and netizens are in love.

A disabled fan of King Khan, who cannot walk on his own feet rode on his friend's shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch 'Pathaan' in West Bengal's Samsi Pawan Talkies. Shah Rukh Khan is not just any actor, he receives a different level of love from his fans and well, we ain't complaining. This video is winning hearts and has taken over the internet.

A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend's shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie Pathan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal.#FDFS#pathan#mausambigadchukahai

Last night, 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan also greeted his fans who gathered outside 'Mannat.' Many videos and pictures surfaced on social media where King Khan can be seen waving at his fans with a broad smile on his face. He treated his fans with his iconic pose and also did the hook step of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.'

Also, Deepika visited the iconic Gaiety Galaxy on Sunday eve to meet her fans. The actress was seen dressed in an all-black avatar, sweatshirt and pants. She also covered her face with a black mask and added a black cap to her look too.

Released on January 25, 'Pathaan' marks SRK's comeback to the big screen after four years. The film has already crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office in just four days. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Pathaan' has overtaken 'Baahubali 2' and 'KGF 2' to become the fastest film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in India.

Besides SRK and Deepika, the film also stars John Abraham in the lead role.