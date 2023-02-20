topStoriesenglish2575322
Shah Rukh Khan's Raj from 'DDLJ' Shaped Ranbir Kapoor as a Romantic Hero, Read on

'DDLJ' is the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema as it still plays at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai. The actor was seen speaking about the film in Netflix's latest release 'The Romantics'.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • 'The Romantics' has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of 'Indian Matchmaking' and the 'Never Have I Ever' franchise.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is back on-screen as the quintessential romantic hero in the much-awaited 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', said that SRK's character Raj from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) inspired him to play charming lover boys in cinema, having seen the iconic film at least 20 times.

"Raj was everything! You know, he could do anything! I think Aditya Chopra gave us a character, that was aspirational, he was naughty, he was charming, like it shook you up! I know I saw that film probably 20 times in the theatre!" reveals Ranbir.

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF's contribution to Indian cinema in 'The Romantics'.

'The Romantics' has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of 'Indian Matchmaking' and the 'Never Have I Ever' franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 year glorious existence.

