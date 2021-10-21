हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor bags action-packed film 'Bull'

'Bull' is a full blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. 

Shahid Kapoor bags action-packed film &#039;Bull&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness your favourite star Shahid Kapoor in an action avatar in the new film titled 'Bull'.

As per Deadline, the upcoming film is set in the 1980s inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project.

Excited about the film, Shahid said, "Bull is a full blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who lead his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. 

The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.

"T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar is producing 'Bull' alongside Guilty By Association partners Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Most probably, 'Bull' will go on floors in early 2022. 

