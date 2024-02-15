Shahid Of 'Jab We Met' To Shantanu Of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' – Major Green Flag Characters From Bollywood

New Delhi: The appeal of Bollywood characters often lies in their charm, charisma, and sometimes, their larger-than-life personalities. While everyone's preferences may vary, here are a few Bollywood characters we’ll love to date IRL!

Shahid Kapoor - Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Aditya Kashyap to perfection. AK was a dreamboat in every conceivable way. He's got the cute good looks and the aloof yet polite aura, and it turns out he's quite caring and sensitive too. He wants to help his ladylove without expecting anything in return. What more could you want in a guy?

Rocky Randhawa - Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahanii

Ranveer Singh's portrayal as Rocky Randhawa is of an incredibly confident and secure person. He's also really passionate about fashion and working out, which is so cool! One of the things I love about him is how he sets such a great example for others. He's always trusting and rational in his relationships, especially with Rani (Played By Alia Bhatt). It's refreshing to see such a positive and rare character on screen!

Shantanu Maheshwari - Gangubai Kathiawadi

It's an undeniable fact that Shantanu Maheshwari's portrayal of the character Afsaan is flawless. Afsaan is a character who has won the hearts of many, and Shantanu has done a great job of bringing him to life. His sincere gaze and uncomplicated way of living make Afsaan a character that we can all feel for. The way he brings Afsaan to life with his genuine eyes and simple way of living is just so heartwarming, it's hard not to fall for him!

Aditya Roy Kapoor - Ok Jaanu

Aditya Roy Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Ok Jaanu’ is still manifested by the netizens. Aditya's boyish charm and expressive acting make his character very likable and relatable, especially in romantic scenes. So if you're a fan of a cute, funny guy who is also a green flag, Aditya is your guy.