Shahid Kapoor releases new poster of Kabir Singh-See inside

New Delhi: New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has unveiled a new poster of his much-awaited film Kabir Singh-a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original movie starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey and became a massive hit down South. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shahid wrote, "#KabirSingh out in 2 months. 21st June. #WaitForIt

@Advani_Kiara @imvangasandeep

Apart from Shahid, the film stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

In November 2018, Shahid had shared his first look from the film leaving his fans intrigued. The actor experimented with his look for the film and looked handsome as ever.

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

Earlier, actress Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' was to play the lead but she backed out of the project. To replace Tara, Kiara was roped in.

'Kabir Singh' will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.