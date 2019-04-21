close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor releases new poster of Kabir Singh-See inside

'Kabir Singh' will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

Shahid Kapoor releases new poster of Kabir Singh-See inside
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has unveiled a new poster of his much-awaited film Kabir Singh-a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original movie starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey and became a massive hit down South. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shahid wrote, "#KabirSingh out in 2 months. 21st June. #WaitForIt
@Advani_Kiara @imvangasandeep @itsBhushanKumar @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar @ashwinvarde @TSeries @Cine1Studios @KabirSinghMovie."

Apart from Shahid, the film stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

In November 2018, Shahid had shared his first look from the film leaving his fans intrigued. The actor experimented with his look for the film and looked handsome as ever.

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

Earlier, actress Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' was to play the lead but she backed out of the project. To replace Tara, Kiara was roped in.

'Kabir Singh' will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

Tags:
Kabir SinghShahid KapoorKiara AdvaniSOTY 2
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank performs dismally at the Box Office

Must Watch

PT4M11S

'Chunavi Chopal' with the people of Gujarat