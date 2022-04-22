हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Twitter review: 'Hard hitting father-son story', say netizens

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' was earlier slated to release alongside Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' on April 14.

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s Jersey Twitter review: &#039;Hard hitting father-son story&#039;, say netizens
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'Jersey' has received impressive first reviews from fans and critics alike. The sports-drama remake of a Telugu film which tells the story of the powerful bond between a father and son. Fans have been widely appreciative of Shahid's performance and praised actress Mrunal Thakur as well for her 'natural acting ability'.

The film which released in theatres on Friday (April 22) has opened to an overwhelming positive response. It's also creating a lot of buzz on Twitter as netizens shared their reviews for the film. 

Take a look at what Twitterati thinks of the film:

 

In Jersey, Shahid shares on-screen space with Mrunal Thakur for the first time. It is a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name starring Nani. Gowtam Tinnanuri has directed both Hindi and Telugu ventures.

Jersey opened in cinemas on April 22, 2022.

