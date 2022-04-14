हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor’s 'Jersey' postponed not to avoid clash with ‘KGF Chapter 2’ but due to plagiarism case

Earlier, `Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' was supposed to release on April 14, the same day as `KGF: Chapter 2`.

Shahid Kapoor’s &#039;Jersey&#039; postponed not to avoid clash with ‘KGF Chapter 2’ but due to plagiarism case

Mumbai: A few days after announcing the new release date of Shahid Kapoor-starrer `Jersey`, producer Aman Gill has issued a statement citing the real reason behind the delay. According to Aman, the film was landed in a legal soup after writer Rajneesh Jaiswal claimed that `Jersey` had been plagiarised from his script.

The Bombay High Court has now ruled its decision in favour of `Jersey` makers, and the film is all set to release on April 22.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Gill (@amanthegill)

"We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn`t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April," Aman said.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Gill (@amanthegill)

Earlier, `Jersey` was supposed to release on April 14, the same day as `KGF: Chapter 2`. For the unversed, `Jersey`, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is the Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani.

