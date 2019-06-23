Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' is unstoppable at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' took the box office by storm on day one. The film, that released on June 21, has received positive reviews from fans and is unstoppable on day two as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues its heroic run on Day 2... Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match... Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend... Fantastic trending PAN India... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz.''

The film is an official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga who also directed the original. Shahid is said to have delivered his career best performance in 'Kabir Singh' and the film has also emerged his biggest opener till date.

On day one, it had collected Rs 20 Crores, thereby surpassing the opening day business of Shahid's latest outing, 'Padmaavat'.