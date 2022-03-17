हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sharmaji Namkeen trailer

Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Late Rishi Kapoor discovers love for cooking, Paresh Rawal takes on the baton effortlessly

'Sharmaji Namkeen’ is a heartwarming story of self-realization and coming of age of a retired man played by Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Late Rishi Kapoor discovers love for cooking, Paresh Rawal takes on the baton effortlessly

New Delhi: Trailer of late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ was released by Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (March 17) and promises to be a lively family entertainer. Rishi Kapoor, who plays the titular character of Sharmaji in the movie, could not finish shooting the film due to his deteriorating health condition. Actor Paresh Rawal had stepped in to finish the movie and smoothly entered Rishi’s shoes.

In the trailer of the film, we see Rishi and Paresh playing Sharmaji - a retired widower who takes up the most random of chores to keep himself busy and away from loneliness. Though after much trial and error, joy finally enters his life as he discovers a passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty group. However, his son is ashamed of his father’s actions and tries to discourage him.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is a heartwarming story of self-realization and coming of age of an old man.

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and their son, actor Ranbir Kapoor thanked Paresh Rawal for stepping in and completing the film. They also recently attended the premiere of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ along with Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. Ranbir in a special video earlier revealed that he planned to film his father’s unfinished film by wearing prosthetics but it didn’t work out.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and is produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar will also star in the film.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sharmaji Namkeen trailerSharmaji NamkeenRishi KapoorParesh RawalAmazon PrimeHitesh BhatiaRanbir Kapoor
Next
Story

Heropanti 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff books Eid 2022 for action-packed entertainer - WATCH

Must Watch

PT3M

Breaking News: Bhupendra Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi