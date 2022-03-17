Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Late Rishi Kapoor discovers love for cooking, Paresh Rawal takes on the baton effortlessly

New Delhi: Trailer of late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ was released by Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (March 17) and promises to be a lively family entertainer. Rishi Kapoor, who plays the titular character of Sharmaji in the movie, could not finish shooting the film due to his deteriorating health condition. Actor Paresh Rawal had stepped in to finish the movie and smoothly entered Rishi’s shoes.

In the trailer of the film, we see Rishi and Paresh playing Sharmaji - a retired widower who takes up the most random of chores to keep himself busy and away from loneliness. Though after much trial and error, joy finally enters his life as he discovers a passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty group. However, his son is ashamed of his father’s actions and tries to discourage him.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is a heartwarming story of self-realization and coming of age of an old man.

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and their son, actor Ranbir Kapoor thanked Paresh Rawal for stepping in and completing the film. They also recently attended the premiere of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ along with Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. Ranbir in a special video earlier revealed that he planned to film his father’s unfinished film by wearing prosthetics but it didn’t work out.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and is produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar will also star in the film.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.