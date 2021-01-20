हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shaurya Stories

#ShauryaStories: Sam Manekshaw - first Indian Army officer promoted as Field Marshal

Sam Manekshaw was born as Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji on April 3, 1914 in Amritsar, Punjab. Manekshaw, fondly called Sam Bahadur by his fellow soldiers, served as the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.  He became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The title of the Field Marshal was conferred to him in January 1973. 

#ShauryaStories: Sam Manekshaw - first Indian Army officer promoted as Field Marshal
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/vickykaushal09

New Delhi: Our #ShauryaStories series aims to celebrate the bravehearts and inspire real-life role models as we usher in the 72nd Republic Day. Sam Manekshaw, fondly called Sam Bahadur by his fellow soldiers, served as the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He also became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The title of the Field Marshal was conferred to him in January 1973. 
 

Who is Sam Manekshaw?

Manekshaw was born as Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji on April 3, 1914 in Amritsar, Punjab. He fought five wars during his career including World War II, the India-Pakistan war of partition, the Sino-Indian War (1962), and the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars.

India’s victory in the 1971 war led to the birth of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan). Manekshaw showed extraordinary military planning skills during the war. On December 9, 11 and 15. He addressed the Pakistani troops by radio broadcast and assured them that in case they surrender, they would receive honourable treatment from the Indian troops, reportedly.

The war, which lasted for 13 days, ended after chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his troops, surrendered to the joint forces of Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini.

Manekshaw was awarded the Military Cross for exhibiting exemplary courage and bravery during World War II. He was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Sam Manekshaw biopic

Directed by filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming biographical film. The shooting is all set to commence in 2021. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala the biopic will be written by Bhavani Iyer. Vicky revealed the first look as the Field Marshal which went viral in 2019.

 The biography is a highly anticipated movie of Bollywood. After 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', this will be Vicky Kaushal's second film based on real-life incidents. 

