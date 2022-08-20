NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHEFALI SHAH

Shefali Shah is unstoppable with the back-to-back success of 'Jalsa', 'Human', and now 'Darlings'

After giving a mindblowing performance in Human and then in Jalsa, the actress kick-started the year with success and went on to give yet another blockbuster with Darlings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shefali Shah is one of the best actresses in the country and with the remarkable work that she did this year, she is without a doubt on the top of her game.
  • After giving a mind-blowing performance in Human and then in Jalsa, the actress kick-started the year with success and went on to give yet another blockbuster with Darlings.

Trending Photos

Shefali Shah is unstoppable with the back-to-back success of 'Jalsa', 'Human', and now 'Darlings'

New Delhi: Shefali Shah is one of the best actresses in the country and with the remarkable work that she did this year, she is without a doubt on the top of her game. 

After giving a mind-blowing performance in Human and then in Jalsa, the actress kick-started the year with success and went on to give yet another blockbuster with Darlings. While Darlings was released a few weeks ago, the buzz around it promises to go on for a long time. Not only has the actress amassed a truly huge fan following but is also considered the finest actress in India. 

Shefali Shah is not a new name. She has been in the industry for 30 years and has time and again served her audience with spectacular performances. She is a reliable actress when it comes to content-rich films and moving acts. 

Shah touched Phoenix in terms of success when she gave us a Delhi Crime in 2019 and since then, her fans have been anticipating the release of the Delhi Crime season 2. The way the audience is awaiting the release for this season and this show, no other series has witnessed this love. 

While Delhi Crime season 1 highlighted one of the most crucial incidents in India’s history which changed many things about our country, the same also managed to become the most watched, most talked about, and the best content of that year.  No wonder why the fans are anticipating the release of Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime 2.

Live Tv

Shefali ShahShefali Shah moviesJalsaHumansDarlingsShefali Shah best movies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?