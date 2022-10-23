NewsEntertainmentMovies
THREE OF US

Shefali Shah's next 'Three of Us' to be screened at IFFI

Starring Shefali Shah in the lead, 'Three of Us' making its name in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at IFFI has again added one more feather to Shefali's ever-shining career.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Starring Shefali Shah in the lead, 'Three of Us' making its name in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at IFFI has again added one more feather to Shefali's ever-shining career.
  • 'Three of Us' is directed by Avinash Arun that stars Shefali Shah in the lead along with Jaideep Ahlawat. It is a relationship drama set in Maharashtra and features actor and lyricist Swanand Kirkire in the third lead.

Trending Photos

Shefali Shah's next 'Three of Us' to be screened at IFFI

New Delhi: Shefali Shah has been continuously ruling this year with her back-to-back phenomenal performances. Be it Jalsa, Human, Darlings, and Delhi Crime 2, the actress is continuously winning the hearts of the audience and major acclamations on her name. 

While continuing her spree of achieving great heights, Shefali's upcoming 'Three of Us' has made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa.

Starring Shefali Shah in the lead, 'Three of Us' making its name in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at IFFI has again added one more feather to Shefali's ever-shining career. 'Three of Us' is directed by Avinash Arun that stars Shefali Shah in the lead along with Jaideep Ahlawat. It is a relationship drama set in Maharashtra and features actor and lyricist Swanand Kirkire in the third lead. The film went on floors in December and was wrapped up last week in Mumbai.

Apart from this, Shefali is also a face who has won a major acclamation for her performance as recently she won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for Jalsa. After this, she won ‘The Alberto Sordi Family Award’ for Delhi Crime 1 in Italy. Later she also went on to win Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1.

On the work front, after Shefali treated the audience with her much-awaited Delhi Crime 2, she is now winning love from the masses for her recently released medical campus comedy drama Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the future.

Live Tv

Three of UsShefali ShahShefali Shah Three of UsShefali Shah upcoming movies. IFFI 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022