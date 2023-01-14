'Shehzada' team Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon celebrate their first Lohri in Punjab- Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan along with his co-star celebrated the festival of Lohri with a lot of bhangra, dhol, and celebrations in Jalandhar, Punjab.

This was Kartik's first Lohri in the land of five rivers. Taking to social media, the superstar shared a video of all the festivities going on with the 'Shehzada' cast.

The fire was lit and everyone was dancing, both of the co-stars were given phulkari dupattas and were seen having a great time . In the caption, he wrote: "#Shehzada ki taraf se Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan. My first Lohri celebration in Punjab."

'Shehzada' is an action drama directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

It is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

On the work front, besides 'Shehzada', Kartik has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' lined up for this year and will also be seen in the third installment of 'Aashiqui'. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled story in his kitty.