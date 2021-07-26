Shershaah trailer: India's unsung hero Captain Vikram Batra's story of bravery and other things you can't miss!

New Delhi: On Sunday (July 25), Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of the much-awaited film Shershaah. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film features Sidharth Malhotra in the title role along with a stellar cast of names like Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra.

Inspired by a true story, the trailer of Shershaah celebrates the bravery and gallant spirit of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and honours his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War. It is the story of a soldier who became not only an inspiration but a legend for generations to come.

Here are five things to watch out for in the film:

1. As the trailer shows, the film appears to promise its viewers to transport them into scenic locations such as Chandigarh, Palampur, Kargil-Ladakh and Kashmir. Since the makers have kept the locations authentic, it truly will really immerse you into the story of the 1999 Kargil war.

2. The film will highlight the contributions but India's unsung hero Captain Vikram Batra. He stayed true to his codename ‘Shershaah’ and fought till his last breath. Moreover, his unflinching courage in chasing enemy soldiers out of Indian territory in one of the toughest mountain warfare missions that contributed immensely to India finally winning the Kargil War in 1999

3. The charming leading lady Kiara Advani will portray Sidharth Malhotra's love interest in the film and their onscreen chemistry will definitely fire the audience up.

4. This film will mark Tamil director Vishnu Varadhan's debut in the Bollywood industry. The actor is immensely popular for his Tamil hits such as 'Arinthum Ariyamalum', 'Pattiyal', 'Billa', and 'Arrambam'. It will be interesting to see him transition into Hindi cinema.

5. While we're all excited for Sidharth Malhotra's strong performance in the film, do watch out for Kiara Advani's powerful role as well. She will be portraying the story of women behind the army men and the unseen sacrifices made by them.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021.