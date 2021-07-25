Shershaah trailer: Sidharth Malhotra brings alive the gallant spirit of Captain Vikram Batra!

New Delhi: On Sunday (July 25), Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of the much-awaited film Shershaah in Kargil on Sunday (July 25). Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film features Sidharth Malhotra in the title role along with a stellar cast of names like Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra.

Inspired by a true story, the trailer of Shershaah celebrates the bravery and gallant spirit of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and honours his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War. It is the story of a soldier who became not only an inspiration but a legend for generations to come.



Staying true to his codename ‘Shershaah’, Captain Batra fought till his last breath and his unflinching courage in chasing enemy soldiers out of Indian territory in one of the toughest mountain warfare missions which contributed immensely to India finally winning the Kargil War in 1999.

Check out the trailer of the film:



Lead actor Sidharth Malhotra who essays the role of ‘Shershaah’, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is brimming with excitement on portraying a real-life hero.

Speaking on the release of his film on Amazon Prime Video, Malhotra said: "Playing a man in uniform always instills a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder on and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched."



Actress Kiara Advani, who has always been admired for her charming presence will be seen in the role of Dimple Cheema, a strong pillar of support to Captain Vikram Batra.

About her role in the film, Kiara said: "I am honoured to portray a strong and inspiring woman like Dimple Cheema, as it made me understand the journey of the unsung heroes, the women behind the army men. While we celebrate the valour of the men at war, the sacrifices of the women at home often go unnoticed. Shershaah not only brings light to the contribution of these strong pillars of support but also offered me a chance to pay my tribute to their brave choices."

Director Vishnu Varadhan will be debuting in Hindi Cinema with Shershaah.