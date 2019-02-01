हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar 'won't have time' to direct biopic on George Fernandes

Among his upcoming projects, Sircar has a biopic based on Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter Udham Singh.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says a biopic on the late trade union leader and politician George Fernandes is a very interesting project, but he won't have the time to direct it.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut had shared his plans to make a biopic on Fernandes who passed away here on Tuesday. 

Following the announcement on Tuesday, Raut, who also served as the writer of the film "Thackeray", a biopic on Sena founder-patriarch Bal Thackeray, told Mirror: "I seek guidance from Shoojit as he is a close friend and I'd love to have a talented director like him on board. But we're yet to finalise names."

When IANS contacted Sircar, the filmmaker, known for films like "Piku", "Vicky Donor" and "Madras Cafe", said: "A biopic on Shri George Fernandes is a very interesting project and I congratulate Mr Sanjay Raut on taking it up."

"While I'm always available for any guidance or help that I can offer on the film, I'm currently very busy with the prep work on my next projects. Therefore, I won't have the time to direct it. I wish him and his team all the very best," he added.

Among his upcoming projects, Sircar has a biopic based on Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter Udham Singh.

 

Shoojit SircarGeorge Fernandes biopicGeorge FernandesBollywood
