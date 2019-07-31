Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore trailer to release on Friendship Day!

New Delhi: 'Kedarnath' star Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in a multi-starrer titled 'Chhichhore'. The film is helmed by 'Dangal' fame filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

The makers have decided to release the trailer on Friendship Day which is on the first Sunday of August. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster and trailer release date details on Twitter.

He wrote: “#Chhichhore trailer out on 4 Aug 2019 [Friendship Day]... All set for 30 Aug 2019 release... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The trailer will be out on August 4, 2019.

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

'Chhichhore' will hit the screens on August 30, 2019.

It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited 'Saaho' with 'Baahubali' Prabhas at the Box Office.