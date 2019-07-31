close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhichhore

Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore trailer to release on Friendship Day!

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. 

Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s Chhichhore trailer to release on Friendship Day!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: 'Kedarnath' star Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in a multi-starrer titled 'Chhichhore'. The film is helmed by 'Dangal' fame filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

The makers have decided to release the trailer on Friendship Day which is on the first Sunday of August. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster and trailer release date details on Twitter.

He wrote: “#Chhichhore trailer out on 4 Aug 2019 [Friendship Day]... All set for 30 Aug 2019 release... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The trailer will be out on August 4, 2019.

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

'Chhichhore' will hit the screens on August 30, 2019.

It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited 'Saaho' with 'Baahubali' Prabhas at the Box Office.

 

Tags:
ChhichhoreShraddha KapoorSushant Singh RajputChhichhore trailer
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' continues magic run at Box Office

Must Watch

PT53M37S

Taal Thok Ke: When Justice will be served to Unnao Rape victim?