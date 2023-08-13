Siblings Bobby Deol, Esha Deol Attend ‘Gadar 2’ Screening, Cheer For Brother Sunny Deol

Mumbai: After the 'Gadar 2' release, the Deol siblings were spotted at a screening of Sunny Deol's film. Tara Singh a.k. Sunny Deol wore a light brown kurta with a black hat, white bottoms and sneakers. His brother and actor Bobby Deol chose a black T-shirt and a black hat. Both brothers can be seen hugging each other.

Esha Deol also attended the event to support her brother. She was wearing a black T-shirt and denim trousers. The trio posed for paparazzi. Zayed Khan came to the event with his wife. He wore a black t-shirt with an oversized olive jacket and denim pants, while his wife was seen in an overall black outfit.

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the film showcased Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.



Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001.The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.