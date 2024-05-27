Siddhant Chaturvedi Joins Forces With Tripti Dimri In 'Dhadak 2'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi who made his sensational debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' will now be seen in 'Dhadak 2'. The movie features Siddhant and Animal fame actress Triptii Dimri in lead roles. It is being produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. The film is slated for release on November 22, 2024.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, 'Dhadak 2' promises a compelling story that explores love and challenges social norms. The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers.

This sequel to the popular 'Dhadak' franchise promises a journey filled with romance, drama, and emotions that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Will this couple find a way to be together? We'll find out when 'Dhadak 2' hits theatres!

Dhadak saw the starry debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Bollywood.