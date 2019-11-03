close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 2 years of 'Ittefaq'

As the murder mystery 'Ittefaq' completed two years on Sunday, its lead actor Sidharth Malhotra became nostalgic, reminiscing the film's journey.

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 2 years of &#039;Ittefaq&#039;

Mumbai: As the murder mystery 'Ittefaq' completed two years on Sunday, its lead actor Sidharth Malhotra became nostalgic, reminiscing the film's journey.

"No matter how many ever films you work on, the experience is always unique! Celebrating #2YearsOfIttefaq thinking about the fun times I had while shooting with the amazing team," Sidharth wrote on Instagram.

He also posted a video in which he shared some behind the scenes moments.

Helmed by B.R. Chopra's grandson Abhay Chopra and jointly produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and BR Films, "Ittefaq" also featured Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. The movie is an adaptation of a 1969 film of the same name starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.

Sidharth will be next seen in "Marjaavaan" along with Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. The film will release on November 22.
 

Tags:
Sidharth MalhotraIttefaq
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' maintains steady run at box office

Must Watch

PT50M59S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Akhand Bharat' possible under Modi Regime?