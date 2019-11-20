Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan' remains steady at box office

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan' sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the theatres. The tragic love story stars Riteish Deshmukh as the villain and was high on the buzzword ever since its emotion-packed trailer was unveiled.

All the hype before the release paid off and the film earned a decent amount of Rs 7 crore on day one.

The film's latest collections are now out and it maintains its steady run.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “ #Marjaavaan continues to trend well in mass markets... Eyes ₹ 38 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr. Total: ₹ 32.18 cr. #India biz.”

#Marjaavaan continues to trend well in mass markets... Eyes ₹ 38 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr. Total: ₹ 32.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2019

The fresh pairing of Sidharth and Tara turned out to be a crowd puller and was one of the reasons that people were excited for the film. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role.

Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics, looks like the audience is quite impressed.

The revenge saga is directed by Milap Zaveri. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani