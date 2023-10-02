New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar surprised his fans on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as he announced his next film titled 'Sky Force'. The film, expected to be an aerial drama, will unfold the 'untold true story' about the country's first airstrike. It will capture the bravery and patriotism of the men in uniform involved in India's first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan. However, the teaser did not offer any glimpse into Akshay's look in the film.

The actor took to social media and dropped the teaser and mentioned that no better day could have been better than October 2 for the teaser release. His caption read, "No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

The teaser opens up with a speech from then Pakistan's President Muhammad Ayub Khan, wherein he can be heard saying of declaring war against India and challenging the Indian government. Next comes then India's PM Shastri Ji in his speech is heard accepting Pakistan's challenge and promising to give a befitting reply.

Veer Pahariya is rumoured to be making his Bollywood debut with a pivotal role in the film.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the upcoming flick will hit the big screens exactly after one year on October 2, 2024. Apart from Akshay, the film will also feature Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. While not much is known about the film, it is reported that it went on floors in May 2023.





Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is geared for the theatrical release of his film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'. A survival-thriller, the film is based on true incident of Raniganj coal mine collapse and is releasing on October 6, 2023. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan and Pavan Malhotra in lead roles.