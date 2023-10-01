LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Raees Actor Mahira Khan Marries For Second Time, Gets Hitched To Salim Karim
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees', got married for the second time with her boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim.
Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot in a grand white wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24, are said to be hosting two wedding receptions for their friends and family members, in Delhi and Chandigarh. It was reportedly to be held on 30th September but now has been postponed.
Prabhas's upcoming film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' will face a Box Office battle on Christmas this year. Both 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and Dunki will arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023.
Amid all the praise that’s coming Ranbir’s way after the release of 'Animal' teaser, it’s now being reported that the actor has reduced his remuneration to “improve” the production value of Animal, which is slated to release on December 1. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir’s prevailing market value is approximately Rs 70 crore per film but for this one, he is only charging Rs 30-35 crore and the reason is winning hearts.
Box Office Collection: Chandramukhi 2, Day 4 Business
Kangana Ranaut and Raghav Lawrence's latest release 'Chandramukhi 2' is said to be performing better than 'Skanda' in Tamil Nadu. The film was released in theatres on September 28 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, and faring well at ticket windows. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 6.25 crore on its fourth day, taking its total collection to Rs 23.90 crore.
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut took to X, formerly known as Twitter and claimed that 'Chandramukhi 2' earned Rs 40 crore approximately worldwide in three days.
Today saw chndramkhi 2 !!What a mvie, Full paisa vasool thda bit VFX ka hai Kngna looked so gorgeous, bahar ake sirf Kangana yaad aa rhi jbki unka role kam tha, She shld take more epic films , she is biggest actor of country pic.twitter.com/thCRtP4uxy
Entertainment News: Mahira Khan Ties The Knot With Salim Karim
'Raees' actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with her long-time beau and businessman Salim Karim. The wedding was an intimate affair and was attended by their close friends and family members. Her talent manager Anushay Talha Khan shared some inside videos from the wedding ceremony that saw the couple getting married in front of their close ones. Mahira can be seen wearing a beautiful powder blue lehenga-choli with a long veil that covered her face. The groom was a black sherwani with a matching pajama and a blue turban.
The actress had married her childhood sweetheart Ali Askari in 2007 in a traditional wedding ceremony. However, the marriage ended up in 2015.
Akshay Kumar Cleans Beach In Support Of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign
Actor Akshay Kumar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign and urged the citizens to participate in it. He posted a picture of himself in which he can be seen cleaning and sweeping the beach.
He took to his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Cleanliness is not just about physical spaces, it is a state of mind. Being out of the country couldn’t stop me from paying a tribute to Swachhata Abhiyan. So I would say where ever you are, do your bit to keep your space, and mind, clutter free. #SwachhataHiSeva”
Hollywood Fashion Designer Sai Suman Visits Andhericha Raja
Hollywood’s celebrity fashion designer Sai Suman, who was spotted at Andhericha Raja, to seek blessings of Lord Ganpati, said she waits every year to come and visit Bappa.
The country has recently witnessed Ganeshotsav, starting from September 19, and the visarjan was observed on September 28. The festival was celebrated for 10 days with zeal and vigour. Now, the video of Sai Suman has gone viral, which shows her visiting the pandal.
Dressed in a red ethnic salwar suit, she kept her blond hair open and styled it in a curly manner. She accessorised the look with matching red jhumkas, and red lipstick. She was accompanied by her mother. Her team member was seen carrying a huge thaali of offerings to the idol.
Deepika Padukone Posts Joyous Pic Of Herself Enjoying Icecream
Actor Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Fighter’, following the record-breaking success of ‘Jawan’. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself from her day out on Sunday. She captioned the post, “My Cold Meal…#Fighter."
In the picture, she can be seen eating ice cream. The ‘Jawan’ actor looked beautiful in a denim-on-denim casual look. She accessorised her look with a brown sling purse and choose a natural makeup look. As soon as Deepika gave a glimpse of her day out, fans and industry friends swamped the comment section with heart and fire emojis.
Shruti Haasan Shares First Look Poster Of ‘The Eye’
Actor Shruti Haasan posted the first look poster of her international project ‘The Eye’ and shared the experience of being part of it. She wrote on her Instagram handle, “THE EYE… Sometimes you get to be a part of something magical, emotional and truthful - this was that special movie for me - I can’t wait for all of you to see it”
The Daphne Schmon-directed film has been nominated for Best Director and Best Director of Photography at the Greek International Film Festival. It was also nominated for Best Film at the London Independent Film Festival.
Here's How Bollywood Stars Dazzled At Tennis Premier League Auction
It was a star studded affair at the ‘Tennis Premier League Season 5’ auction ceremony, as Bollywood actors Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and former Tennis Star Sania Mirza graced the event.
Sonali Bendre looked beautiful in an orange tee shirt and paired it with flared denim pants. She opted for a nude lips and makeup, and kept her hair open and straight. She accessorised the look with a wrist watch. She co-owns ‘Pune Jaguars’, a team in the Tennis Premier League.
Parineti Chopra Shares Fun Snippets Of Pre-Wedding Celebrations
Here's a sneak peak into the bride and groom’s pre wedding celebrations. The pictures are all about color, fun, games and filled with love. Check them out:
Makers of Rajinikanth-Starrer 'Lal Salaam' Unveils Poster
Makers of 'Lal Salaam' starring megastar Rajinikanth unveiled the poster and release date of the film. Sharing the first poster, the official account of Lyca Productions took to X and wrote, "Lal Salaam to hit screens on Pongal 2024."
Nick Jonas Drops UNSEEN Pics Featuring Brothers, Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti
Singer-actor Nick Jonas, on Sunday, surprised his fans with a photo dump from September on Sunday. Aside from images of himself and Jonas brothers, the photo dump also included pictures of his wife, Priyanka Chopra and his daughter Malti Marie. Nick captioned the post, “September.”
Pashmina Roshan Pens Heartfelt Appreciation For Saba Azad
Actress-musician Saba Azad stars in a new comedy-drama series 'Who's Your Gynac?' Playing the role of Dr. Vidhushi Kothari, the gynaecologist oscillates her time between her professional and personal life.
Taking to social media, Hrithik Roshan's cousin-actress Pashmina Roshan appreciated Saba's performance in 'Who's Your Gynac?'. This heartwarming display of camaraderie and encouragement in the entertainment industry sheds light on the impact that one artist can have on another. Her social media post read like a love letter to the actress, "The many shades of Dr Vidhushi! So proud of you my beautiful @sabazad Such an honest & vulnerable portrayal! And what a fabulous show! If you haven't watched "Who's your gynac?" On Amazon mini tv yet, I might have the perfect Sunday plan for you"
Spotted: Malaika Arora Stuns In Casuals
Malla was snapped by the paps in the city today wearing a black tank top paired with blue denims. She opted for casuals as she visited a mall in Mumbai.
'Ghost' Trailer: Dhanush, SS Rajamouli, Prithviraj Sukumaran Join The Launch
The upcoming Pan-India film Ghost has been making buzz in all corners of the country. Especially after it was announced that the film's Hindi version will mark Jayantilal Gada-led Pen Movies' first Kannada film acquisition, the film has emerged as a highly anticipated one. Now with the action-packed trailer released the excitement has only piqued up.
Trending: Sonam Kapoor Dazzles In Stunning White Gown
Actor Sonam Kapoor graced the prestigious Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 event in Paris. The official page of The Business of Fashion took to Instagram to share the pictures from the event on Saturday. The caption read, “@sonamkapoor attends the 2023 #BoF500 Gala. She gained recognition as a successful actress for her roles in ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,’ which earned her various best actress nominations and she joined the index in 2013.”
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 10 Quotes, Famous Lines By Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule, has always been known and remembered for his wisdom. Gandhi's teachings continue to inspire people around the world to this day.
Spotted: Giorgia Andriani Walks Her Dog In Sexy Bralette
Giorgia Andriani stepped out into the streets of Mumbai to walk her dog in a sexy bralette and grey tights. She posed for the shutterbugs and fans are in love with her look.
Bollywood Buzz: Aditya Seal Pens Adorable Note For Wife Anushka Ranjan
Actor Aditya Seal on Sunday penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife Anushka Ranjan. Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared a picture with Anushka on her stories and wrote, “Happy birthday love of my life. Thank you for making our lives better.” In the picture, the duo could be seen donning casual attires and flaunting their cute smiles.
RagNeeti Wedding: Madhu Chopra Drops Inside Pics From Parineeti's Choora Ceremony
Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra on Sunday shared an inside picture of actor Parineeti Chopra from her 'choora ceremony'. Taking to Instagram, Madhu dropped the pic which she captioned, “Happy bride at her choora ceremony.” In the picture, the ‘Uunchai’ actor is seen flashing her adorable smile while posing for the camera in a lovely yellow salwar suit.
'Fukrey 3' Box Office Collection: Film Mints Rs 28 Crore In 3 Days
The 'Fukrey' gang is back and with a bang! Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha's film has had a good start at the box office and fans are in love with the comedy-riot. The film is riding high at the ticket window and the box office numbers are proof. After having the right kick start on the film’s first day, the movie has minted over Rs 28 crores on its third day.
Spotted: Uorfi Javed Flaunts Her Bruised Eye- Watch
Social Media sensation Uorfi Javed was recently spotted in Bandra. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her bruised eye. The starlet shared candid moments with paps she happily posed for them with the bruises.
Hollywood News: Nick Jonas Drops September Photo Dump
As he winds up for the month, the singer shared a happy September dump. While the photos featured some of his best moments from the month, what stole our hearts are the ones where he gave a glimpse of his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “September.”
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Samarpan Lama Takees Trophy Home
Dancer Samarpan Lama has lifted India’s Best Dancer Season 3 trophy emerging as the winner of the season. Samarpan also won a prize money of Rs 15 lakh while his choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh by the judges. The top 5 finalists of this season were Shivanshu Soni, Vipul Kandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, and Samarpan.
Spotted: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Snapped Together
Post the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s creator is considered to be one of the best collaborations between an actor-filmmaker. Now, looks like the duo is prepping to come together for the second time for the much-awaited Baiju Bawra. Yesterday in the night, Alia was seen outside SLB’s office. The photos immediately went viral.
Hottie Alert: Tejasswi Prakash Stuns In Shimmer Outfit
Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular and loved TV actresses in the industry today. From her dotting performance in 'Naagin' to her PDA with beau Karan Kundrra, she makes to the headlines every day. She is very active on social media and has a fan following in millions. Recently, she dropped a bombshell and fans are drooling over it.
RagNeeti Wedding: Parineeti, Raghav Postpone Their Wedding Receptions
Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have decided to skip their honeymoon and receptions due to their respective work commitments and shraddhs, which are starting on September 29. The couple was supposed to host three receptions in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. However, everything has now been pushed to a later date.
Latest News: Disha Patani Pens Love-Filled Note For Late Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Disha Patani remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of their film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' 7th anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a clip from the movie featuring herself and Sushant.
Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Drops Thirsttrap On Social Media
Adding to the excitement around his next release, actor Ranveer Singh, who is all set to reprise his character Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ on Saturday, gave his fans a glimpse of his muscular physique. Taking to Instagram story, Ranveer shared a picture of himself from ‘Singham Again’ sets. In the picture, Ranveer flaunted his ripped physique while wearing a black vest and matching trousers. He also wore a pair of black shades. Ranveer added ‘Aala Re Aala’ from his ‘Simmba’ in the background.
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Snapped At Airport In Causals
Superstar Salman Khan is all set to come up with his upcoming film 'Tiger 3' which will be released in theatres this Diwali. On Saturday, he was spotted at the private jet terminal in Kalina, Mumbai. Salman donned a grey t-shirt with stylish black pants.
Bollywood Buzz: Ranbir Kapoor Reduces Fee For 'Animal'
The teaser of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has generated a massive buzz on the internet and is still trending at number one on YouTube even after two days of its release. Amid all the praise that’s coming Ranbir’s way, it’s now being reported that the actor has reduced his fee from Rs 70 crore to Rs 30-35 crore. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir’s prevailing market value is approximately Rs 70 crores per film, however, he decided to lower his price by '50 percent' to support the Animal, Bhushan Kumar, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga producers.