Skyforce Trailer: Fans Call It 'Spectacular', Hail Its VFX Visuals - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited Skyforce trailer is out, and fans are going wild over the stunning VFX and visuals! From the first frame, it’s clear that this film is raising the bar for Indian cinema. The grandeur and intensity of the visuals have fans comparing it to the scale of Fighter—and for good reason.

A fan tweeted: "The VFX in Skyforce is absolutely top-notch, taking the trailer to another level! With shades of Fighter, it amps up the power and excitement. Akshay Kumar is all set to deliver big—can’t wait to see this unfold on screen!"

The VFX in Skyforce is absolutely top-notch, taking the trailer to another level! With shades of Fighter, it amps up the power and excitement. Akshay Kumar is all set to deliver big—can’t wait to see this unfold on screen! pic.twitter.com/8RtYV5FxTM — Arpita Shaiva (@arpispeaks) January 5, 2025

Top class VFX and visuals by @PrimeFocusIndia in#SkyForce as evident in the trailer; promises a high-octane ride. pic.twitter.com/6g4lyVp9NB — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) January 5, 2025

Another fan chimed in, “The VFX and visuals in the Skyforce trailer are nothing short of spectacular! The grandeur reminds me of Fighter, making this film look even more impactful. Can’t wait to experience this powerhouse on the big screen!”

The VFX and visuals in the Skyforce trailer are nothing short of spectacular! The grandeur reminds me of Fighter, making this film look even more impactful. Can’t wait to experience this powerhouse on the big screen! pic.twitter.com/GctReGYvwN — Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) January 5, 2025

The VFX isn’t just impressive—it’s mesmerizing, leaving fans eager to see how these stunning visuals translate to the big screen. “#VFX and visuals in the Skyforce trailer are absolutely stunning! Can’t wait to watch on big screens ,” tweeted @dneg @PrimeFocusIndia.

One fan summed it up perfectly: “What brilliant VFX! Instantly reminded me of Fighter with its sheer scale and intensity. Skyforce looks powerful and promises a thrilling ride. Can’t wait to witness it in action!” tweeted @PrimeFocusIndia.

What brilliant VFX! Instantly reminded me of Fighter with its sheer scale and intensity. Akshay Kumar’s Skyforce trailer looks powerful and promises a thrilling ride. Can’t wait to witness it in action! pic.twitter.com/gDqVM0ictC — Amrish Kumar (@theamrishkumar) January 5, 2025

With VFX this good, it’s no wonder fans are already buzzing about this epic airstrike film. If the trailer is anything to go by, Skyforce is set to be a visual masterpiece that you won’t want to miss on the big screen!