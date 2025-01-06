Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2840021https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/skyforce-trailer-fans-call-it-spectacular-hail-its-vfx-visuals-watch-2840021.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SKYFORCE TRAILER

Skyforce Trailer: Fans Call It 'Spectacular', Hail Its VFX Visuals - Watch

If the trailer is anything to go by, Skyforce is set to be a visual masterpiece that you won’t want to miss on the big screen!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2025, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Skyforce Trailer: Fans Call It 'Spectacular', Hail Its VFX Visuals - Watch Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The much-awaited Skyforce trailer is out, and fans are going wild over the stunning VFX and visuals! From the first frame, it’s clear that this film is raising the bar for Indian cinema. The grandeur and intensity of the visuals have fans comparing it to the scale of Fighter—and for good reason. 

A fan tweeted: "The VFX in Skyforce is absolutely top-notch, taking the trailer to another level! With shades of Fighter, it amps up the power and excitement. Akshay Kumar is all set to deliver big—can’t wait to see this unfold on screen!"

Another fan chimed in, “The VFX and visuals in the Skyforce trailer are nothing short of spectacular! The grandeur reminds me of Fighter, making this film look even more impactful. Can’t wait to experience this powerhouse on the big screen!”

The VFX isn’t just impressive—it’s mesmerizing, leaving fans eager to see how these stunning visuals translate to the big screen. “#VFX and visuals in the Skyforce trailer are absolutely stunning! Can’t wait to watch on big screens ,” tweeted @dneg @PrimeFocusIndia.

One fan summed it up perfectly: “What brilliant VFX! Instantly reminded me of Fighter with its sheer scale and intensity. Skyforce looks powerful and promises a thrilling ride. Can’t wait to witness it in action!” tweeted @PrimeFocusIndia.

With VFX this good, it’s no wonder fans are already buzzing about this epic airstrike film. If the trailer is anything to go by, Skyforce is set to be a visual masterpiece that you won’t want to miss on the big screen!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK