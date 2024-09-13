Sobhita Dhulipala Starring Film 'Love, Sitara' Unveils Trailer: WATCH

New Delhi: ZEE5 has released the trailer for its upcoming original film, 'Love, Sitara', a poignant slice-of-life family drama that explores the intricate dynamics of modern relationships. Set to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on 27th September, the film is produced by RSVP Movies and directed by Vandana Kataria.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional journey of Tara, played by Sobhita Dhulipala, an independent interior designer, and Arjun, portrayed by Rajeev Siddhartha, a successful chef. Their seemingly perfect relationship is tested by unforeseen events that lead to a spontaneous marriage proposal. As wedding preparations unfold, the story delves into family secrets and intergenerational conflicts, revealing the raw truths beneath the surface of their lives.

Watch The Trailer Here:

The film, set against the lush backdrop of Kerala, features a diverse supporting cast including Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D’Souza, and Rijul Ray. Love, Sitara promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, blending drama and heartfelt moments as it examines themes of love, acceptance, and forgiveness.

Sobhita Dhulipala described her role as a significant personal and professional milestone, highlighting the character’s struggle with family expectations and personal growth. Rajeev Siddhartha expressed enthusiasm for the film’s portrayal of complex characters and real-life issues, while Director Vandana Kataria praised the collaborative effort amid the challenges of the Covid lockdowns.

Viewers can anticipate a compelling narrative that seeks to resonate deeply with its audience when Love, Sitara premieres on ZEE5 on 27th September.