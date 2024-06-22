Sonakshi Sinha And Riteish Deshmukh Starrer 'Kakuda' First Look Unveiled

New Delhi: Get ready for a rollercoaster of laughter and chills! Makers have finally revealed the comedy-horror 'Kakuda' first look.

The supernatural comedy 'Kakuda,' starring the dynamic duo Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh, alongside the charismatic Saqib Saleem and actor Aasif Khan.

The makers have finally unveiled the first look of ZEE5’s spooky comedy 'Kakuda'. In the poster, Saqib Saleem, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonakshi Sinha are standing together, each having a terrified expression, with a mysterious shadow of a child visible behind them.

The caption read as, 'Purushon Ke Hit Mein Jaari #Kakuda aa raha hai ‘12 July’ ko, toh ghar pe rahein aur theek 7:15 baje, darwaza khula rakhna naa bhoolein.'

'Kakuda' promises to deliver a thrilling and hilarious adventure set in the haunted village of Ratodi. A horror comedy that will keep the audience intrigued, entertained, and engrossed through its narrative.

Produced by RSVP and directed by renowned filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 12th.