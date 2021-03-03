हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonakshi Sinha announces ‘Bulbul Tarang’, shares first look

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in 'Bulbul Tarang', which will have an OTT release.

Sonakshi Sinha announces ‘Bulbul Tarang’, shares first look
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/aslisona

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her next project. The actress will be seen in 'Bulbul Tarang', which will have an OTT release.

The actress posted a picture of herself where she is dressed in a blue salwaar kameez. She captioned the picture saying: "Meet Bulbul... A girl out to make her dream come true. Thrilled to announce my next film #BulbulTarang streaming soon on @netflix_in. #AbMenuMeinSabNew @tahirrajbhasin @reliance.entertainment #ShreeNarayanSingh #ArshadSayeed @sarkarshibasish."

The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is said to be inspired by a true story. The film also features Raj Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who is known for her role in the Dabangg series, Lootera, Akira and Mission Mangal, is gearing up her next release Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Besides Sonakshi, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

