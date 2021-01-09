हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Huma Quereshi

Huma Qureshi calls Sonakshi Sinha 'chor' on social media; Know why

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also joined the conversation between Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha

Huma Qureshi calls Sonakshi Sinha &#039;chor&#039; on social media; Know why
Credit: Instagram/ @aslisona

New Delhi: Actresses Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha were engaged in a fun banter on social media on Saturday. Huma called Sonakshi a ‘chor’ for stealing a hairstyle that she has worn before.

Sonakshi had posted photos from a restaurant in Goa, where she dropped by with a friend.

 

 

Huma noticed Sonakshi's pigtail buns in the image, and took to the comments section to tease the actress. Huma commented on the Instagram post saying, "Did you copy my hairstyle... Chor."

To which, Sonakshi replied: "Show copyright."

Actor Gulshan Devaiah joined the conversation and wrote: "She's been raving about you a lot lately."

She later responded to Gulshan’s comment and said: “@gulshandevaiah78 you are not supposed to tell her that.”

In another post -- a video of her skipping – Sonakshi encouraged fans to take up the exercise as a workout. "No gym no problem! SKIP. (Not the workout)," she captioned it.

 

Sonakshi is currently gearing up for her next release, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Huma QuereshiSonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha Instagram
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi blows the internet away with her moves in latest dance video
  • 1,04,31,639Confirmed
  • 1,50,798Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M41S

J.P Nadda has started his Mission Bengal from Bardhaman