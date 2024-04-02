Advertisement
SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi Sinha Announces ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

Following the release of the first song 'Sakal Ban', Bhansali once again promises to captivate audiences with his signature blend of grandeur, melody, and emotion. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha Announces 'Tilasmi Bahein' From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' heightens with the announcement of the release of its second song, 'Tilasmi Bahein', featuring the talented Sonakshi Sinha. Following the release of the first song 'Sakal Ban', Bhansali once again promises to captivate audiences with his signature blend of grandeur, melody, and emotion.

Scheduled to release on April 3, 'Tilasmi Bahein' promises to transport viewers into a world of splendor and allure, characteristic of Bhansali's cinematic universe. Sonakshi Sinha, adorned in magnificent attire, exudes regal charm in the song's first look, igniting anticipation for her portrayal of the character 'Fareedan'. With a glimpse of her character offered in the teaser, Sonakshi assures, “Sabse keh dijiye, ki Fareedan Unke Hosh udane, kal aa rahi hai!” – hinting at the depth and intrigue awaiting audiences. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

‘Tilasmi Bahein’ will offer a tantalizing glimpse into the mesmerizing world meticulously crafted by Bhansali. Sonakshi’s portrayal promises to be a revelation, showcasing her versatility and allure in a role never seen before. As anticipation mounts for the unveiling of the song, expectations soar for Bhansali's magical touch to showcase enchanting melody and stunning visuals, all set against the backdrop of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ promises to be more than just a series; it's a celebration of beauty, culture, and artistic brilliance. The unmissable series is set to launch on Netflix soon. 

