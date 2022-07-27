Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to star in her brother Kussh S. Sinha's directorial debut titled 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' is produced by NVB Films headed by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani, Kussh S. Sinha's Kratos Entertainment and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films.

Talking about the film, Sonakshi says, "Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about."

Kussh calls his sister Sonakshi a "talented actor".

"I have always admired her for doing films which she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that's when we decided to take the plunge and work together."

He says he is looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar.

"It's also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They've been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It's a complete win-win for all of us."

NVBF (Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani Films) is a fast-growing production house helmed by brothers, Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani.

