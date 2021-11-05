Sooryavanshi Twitter review: Fans call Akshay Kumar-starrer a hit, others say 'no storyline'!

New Delhi: The Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in titular roles released on Friday (November 5) in theatres across the country.

The movie's release had been stalled since 2020 due to COVID-19 and fans were eagerly waiting for the masala action, cop-drama to finally hit the theatres.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again this year, filmmaker Rohit Shetty had postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. But now fans can enjoy the blockbuster on the big screen!

The film features Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi played by Akshay Kumar, attempting to prevent a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Inspector Sangram Bhalerao played by Ranveer Singh and DCP Bajirao Singham played by Ajay Devgn also join forces with him for this mission.

While some fans rated the film highly for its thrilling action and top-notch entertainment, many were disappointed with the actioner, criticising it for having 'no storyline'.

Take a look at netizens' reviews on Twitter:

#Sooryavanashi #sooryavanshireview : Masala Entertainment Superp @akshaykumar sir u nailed along with @ajaydevgn sir and @RanveerOfficial sir brilliant direction of #RohitShetty sir Fantastic,All of guyz go and watch it nearby theatre

Rating: — Bengal Tiger Review (@ShaikhI74160378) November 5, 2021

Now time to #sooryavanshireview

No storyline. Mindless action. Unbearable comedy. Horrible direction. Only Katrina looks good. It's a bucket full with garbage & garbage is akshay kumar. #Sooryavanashi gives us cancer.

A simple description : Torture to eyes. DISASTER -1.5*/5* — bollywood movie critic (@TalkWithKnock) November 5, 2021

#sooryavanshi one word review . Kiddish . Over the top . Nonsensical drama . Ranveer Singh stands out. Ajay is fab. Akshay hams looks weak and loose . Highly predictable mess by Shetty . Katrina quit movies. 1/5 star climax is good — GURU FILMY (@Filmyboy3) November 5, 2021

It's a interval #Sooryavanshi one word review...flop

Nothing new...baby n black friday ka dvd dekh ke new script bana diya hai .. flop. — Amit Tiwari (@amit_tiwari1303) November 5, 2021

Just Watched #Sooryavanshi...!! What A Brilliant Movie, Historical Movie of Indian Cinema....!!#AkshayKumar#SooryavanshiReview Pandemic Nahi hota to 100% ye movie 450cr.+ #RanveerSingh 21mint & #AjayDevgn 7 mint in movie...!! — (@Akshay_fan01) November 4, 2021

Speechless , oh My God , WTF , This Is Unbelievable , This is History , This is F**king Crazy , WTFFFF !! Insane !#Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiDay#SooryavanshiReview — Habhibullah Akkian (@KhiladifanG1) November 5, 2021

#SooryavanshiReview : MILESTONE

5

1st half is extraordinary and you'll love to watch the 2nd half.

But 2nd half is everything for this movie.#AkshayKumar sir nailed with his action and romance#AJ & #RS Cameo#Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiDay pic.twitter.com/tRRc8H716e — Yours Priya (@Yours_Priya32) November 5, 2021

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him.

'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi'.