Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi Twitter review: Fans call Akshay Kumar-starrer a hit, others say 'no storyline'!

The Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' released in theatres on Friday (November 5) leaving fans in a frenzy. Take a look at the movie's Twitter reviews.

New Delhi: The Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in titular roles released on Friday (November 5) in theatres across the country.

The movie's release had been stalled since 2020 due to COVID-19 and fans were eagerly waiting for the masala action, cop-drama to finally hit the theatres.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again this year, filmmaker Rohit Shetty had postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. But now fans can enjoy the blockbuster on the big screen!

 

The film features Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi played by Akshay Kumar, attempting to prevent a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Inspector Sangram Bhalerao played by Ranveer Singh and DCP Bajirao Singham played by Ajay Devgn also join forces with him for this mission.

While some fans rated the film highly for its thrilling action and top-notch entertainment, many were disappointed with the actioner, criticising it for having 'no storyline'.

Take a look at netizens' reviews on Twitter:

 

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him.

'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi'.

