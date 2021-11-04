KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left stumped after Katrina Kaif asks him THIS question!

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was left absolutely stunned after hearing actress Katrina Kaif's question about the game before starting the quiz show.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif will feature on the Shaandaar Shukravar episode of KBC 13 on Friday (November 5) to promote their upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'.

In the promo, Big B first asked Katrina how she prepared for the quiz show. To this, Katrina said, "History lessons, geography thoda brush up, google searches." On the other hand, Akshay said that he will answer the questions he knows.

Before starting the quiz round, Katrina asked Big B, "Har lifeline hum ek hi baar use kar sakte hai ya har question ke liye use kar sakte hai?". When the audience and Akshay Kumar burst into laughter, Katrina exclaimed saying, "Arrey!".

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was stumped by her question and looked at her with a surprised expression. This left the audience in splits.

Take a look at the promo:

Akshay and Katrina have left no stone unturned to promote their upcoming release 'Sooryavanshi'. The action-drama is directed by Rohit Shetty and also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, Javed Jafri, Gulshan Grover, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Akshay will be seen in the role of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who joins forces with Ranveer Singh’s 'Simmba' character Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and Ajay Devgn’s 'Singham' character Inspector Bajirao Singham to foil a terror plot in Mumbai. Katrina will be seen essaying the role of a doctor in the film.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 5.