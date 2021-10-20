Special Ops 1.5 returns with Kay Kay Menon aka Himmat Singh’s journey of being greatest spy, trailer out!

New Delhi: The makers of the hit action-packed series 'Special Ops' have released the trailer of the next instalment 'Special Ops 1.5' that gives a glimpse into the making of master spy Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon.

Along with Menon in the titular role, the powerhouse ensemble cast includes Aftab Shivdasani, Vinay Pathak, Gautami Kapoor, KP Mukherjee, Parmeet Sethi and many others.

Watch the official trailer here:

It is a prequel series will take the audiences back in time to unravel the formative years of agent Himmat Singh. He will be seen wading his way through the dark alleys of politics, red-tapism and honey trapping in this action-packed installment. While the superbly talented and the much acclaimed actor, Kay Kay Menon, reprises the role of Himmat Singh in the series. Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Vikram Singh, Santanu Ghatak will also be seen playing pivotal roles in this mini-series.

The character of Himmat Singh garnered the audience’s love and affection for his undying faith in his profession and the motivation to go the extra mile to stand for his country. The upcoming standalone chapter on Himmat Singh is a treat for action lovers that explores how he became the undisputed spy in Indian Intelligence as seen in Hotstar Specials Special Ops which released in 2020.

Shot across Mumbai, Delhi, and multiple locations like Malaysia, Ukraine, and Mauritius, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story is a retelling of the nation's greatest threat who soon becomes the nation's greatest spy as he fights corruption and politics that infests the system. The highly anticipated prequel from the Special Ops universe Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 12th November onwards.

Talking about the upcoming season, creator and director Neeraj Pandey said, “Special Ops has managed to create a space in the hearts of audiences as each character’s story became an intense driving point in the series. But one character that massively stood out for fans was Himmat Singh. With Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, we wanted to build the Universe of Special Ops and give fans of our show a glimpse of the making of their favourite R&AW agent. Viewers will see what made Himmat Singh the man they loved in the first installment.”

Adding to the same, actor Kay Kay Menon said, “Through Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, what we have managed to create is an extremely unique experience of delving deeper on why Himmat Singh - The R&AW Agent is the way he is. The audience has been introduced to his shortcomings and brilliance but through this installment, moments that led him to become a resilient agent with an undying attitude for his missions. Playing Himmat Singh in Special Ops 1, for me, was an enriching experience as an actor. It required an understated manifestation of even the most explosive emotions that were brewing inside. The focus being pinpointed on the objective to be achieved without letting emotional vagaries and unchecked venting of it, spoil the path to the objective. Special Ops 1.5 will see the more impulse driven youthful side of Himmat which required the actor in me to adapt to it without losing the basic grain and essence of the person called Himmat. It had to be done in a way that, though he is different, yet the audiences could extrapolate and feel that yes this person would and could become the Himmat that we have seen in Special Ops 1. I am excited for the audiences to witness a unique making-of Himmat Singh story, on Disney+ Hotstar.”

While Friday Storytellers' Shital Bhatia, the producer of the show, has a grand vision for the franchise, speaking about which, he shared, "We have scaled up this season of the Special Ops Universe and will continue in this endeavor to take our franchise forward, making it bigger, better and bolder as we proceed ahead."