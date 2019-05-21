close

Special screening of PM Narendra Modi biopic held in Gujarat

The Omung Kumar-directed film, in which actor Vivek Oberoi is playing the eponymous role, is now scheduled for a May 24 release.

Ahmedabad: A special screening of the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' was held on Tuesday at PVR Acropolis here with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in attendance.

The film, which did the rounds of the courts and poll authorities for a release date, was postponed earlier by the Election Commission in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Omung Kumar-directed film, in which actor Vivek Oberoi is playing the eponymous role, is now scheduled for a May 24 release.

Speaking at the screening, Oberoi exuded confidence that Modi and the NDA would win a second term and asked people to see his film to "celebrate" the poll victory.

"I am fortunate to land the role. Our friendship started from Gujarat...People said you are making him (Modi) a hero, I said he is already a hero," Oberoi told reporters. 

 

