'SRK, Deepika learnt jujutsu for Pathaan!' : Siddharth Anand spills secrets about his upcoming action spectacle!

New Delhi: Pathaan has become one of the most anticipated films to release in India in a long, long time. Touted as one of the biggest ever action spectacles that audiences have seen in theatres, the visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Director Siddharth Anand revealed several secrets about Pathaan via a Rapid Fire video which YRF has dropped today!

Siddharth also informed that SRK and Deepika learnt jujutsu, a deadly Japanese martial arts form, to pull off brutal action sequences in the film!

YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!